A generous commercial landlord is giving away use of a prime piece of real estate in Kerikeri to help businesses and community groups struggling with the impacts of Covid-19.

Regan Polglaze, who oversees commercial sales and leasing at Barfoot & Thompson Commercial, recently posted on social media that the vacant section on Cobham Rd was up for grabs under level 3 and 2.

Polglaze said the owner of the 2000sq m site – a prominent Kerikeri commercial owner who wanted to remain anonymous – agreed to the move after initially wanting new tenants.

"They were keen for businesses to use it, but the reality of finding a paying tenant in this market is very low, so I suggested we offer it for free over this time when communities have a need.

"This lot is sitting vacant and we thought it was a good way to give back to the community and if there are any businesses in need over this time we could help them out."

The section, near the Turner Centre, has had various uses over the years, including being home to transportable buildings.

The owner bought it more than a year ago.

Polglaze said it was a "great opportunity to come together as a community and work through these challenging times".

It could suit a range of different uses, including a pop-up coffee cart or food truck, or as a centralised point for storage, he said.

It could also be used as a contactless exchange point for produce or products, or for signs for local small to medium businesses and community groups.

But there are conditions: businesses or groups must operate safely according to Government Covid-19 rules and guidelines, and must not compete with similar businesses in the area.

Kerikeri Business Association chairman Jason Vokes said it's a great idea.

"It's an empty lot that's not being used, no one is on site, and it's available. It's fantastic they're making use of it; there are a lot of people going through hard times at the moment."

Polglaze said a few people had expressed an interest but no one had committed to the idea just yet.

"We've had a few good discussions but no one has said they need it right now."