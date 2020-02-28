Tamariki will be celebrated at a free event that has brought the community together for more than 10 years.

Children's Day - Te Rā o ngā Tamariki - is a national day to celebrate children and share ideas and resources about what can be done to improve their lives.

For the past 12 or so years Whangārei's event has been held at The Pulse in Raumanga but tomorrow could be the last time as Te Ora Hou Northland will be moving to Tikipunga at the end of May or early June, after being head tenant at The Pulse for 20 years.

Lou Davis, general manager of Te Ora Hou Northland, said the Children's Day event was also a bit of a farewell.

"We're sad to be moving out of Raumanga but circumstances said we couldn't stay. The Tikipunga community isn't new to us. We're incredibly grateful for the 20 years we've had [at The Pulse]," he said.

Te Ora Hou Northland general manager Lou Davis in February last year at the sod-turning for the new facility in Tikipunga. Photo/ John Stone

Children's Day was introduced by the first Children's Commissioner in 2000 and has been recognised nationally each year on the first Sunday of March.

Stallholder coordinator Leanne Brownie, from Fostering Northland and Tikipunga Adventist Fellowship, said Children's Day was entirely free - including the kai - and a free bus service, running from Tikipunga, Kamo, Hikurangi, Otangarei, Onerahi, Morningside and Raumanga,

would remove any barriers to attending events.

"It is an opportunity for social services and others who work with children to come together and provide free fun for whānau who might not be able to afford or take the time out to have fun like this," she said.

Brownie said because everything was free, the event generally attracts up to 1200 people and last year about 3000 came.

"It's mostly primary school age and under but we have teens who come along and we cater for. It's around providing something free for our more disadvantaged families," she said.

A range of activities run by a number of agencies at the event include a bouncy castle, waterslide, face painting, string instruments and more.

Meanwhile, the new Te Ora Hou Northland premises in Tikipunga - a $5.5 million purpose-built facility for young people and their families - will also have a recreation centre, administration block and community meeting spaces.

Te Ora Hou Northland bought the 2ha from the Tikipunga Children's Home Trust.

Davis said the second biggest group of people accessing The Pulse were from Tikipunga so the community was not new to them.

For more information on Children's Day Whangārei, including the bus timetable, visit www.facebook.com/whangareichildrensday



Children's Day events around the region

• Te Ra O Nga Tamariki ki Rawene/ Children's Day Rawene - Hokianga in conjunction with the "Te Ramaroa to Rawene Firemen's Walk", Sunday, March 1, 9.30am-2.30pm, Rawene School Grounds, Marmon St.

• XRace Whangārei, Sunday, March 1, 2pm-4pm, Barge Park, Maunu Rd.

• Te Rā o Ngā Tamariki - Children's Day Carnival, Sunday, March 1, 10am-4pm, Pompallier Mission & Printery, 5 The Strand, Russell.

• Kaitaia Children's Day, Saturday, March 7, 10am-2pm, Memorial Park, Kaitaia.