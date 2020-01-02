On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Apart from the fine, atypical Scottish weather, it was hard to tell whether you were in Waipū or the middle of the Highlands, surrounded by clan members in magnificent kilts and with bagpipe music sounding from every corner of The Caledonian Park.
The 149th Highland Games on New Year's Day was another success, drawing a large crowd of over 5000 people, plus many competitors who presented their skills on stage and in the arenas.
Fourteen clans proudly showed the colours of their tartans as they marched across the park, sharing a part of their Nova Scotian and Scottish heritage with the spectators.
Northern Advocate photographer John Stone joined the Scots on their big day out and captured some memorable moments.