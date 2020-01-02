

Apart from the fine, atypical Scottish weather, it was hard to tell whether you were in Waipū or the middle of the Highlands, surrounded by clan members in magnificent kilts and with bagpipe music sounding from every corner of The Caledonian Park.

The 149th Highland Games on New Year's Day was another success, drawing a large crowd of over 5000 people, plus many competitors who presented their skills on stage and in the arenas.

Fourteen clans proudly showed the colours of their tartans as they marched across the park, sharing a part of their Nova Scotian and Scottish heritage with the spectators.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone joined the Scots on their big day out and captured some memorable moments.

Cameron MacLean leads the bagpipe band into the Caledonian Park.

The fierce Celts are being overpowered by a troop of warriors from the Kids Clan Club.

Fraser Sim first competed at the Highland Games in 1937.

The dancers join into a Highland Fling at the grand opening ceremony.

The mass band open the 149th Highland Games after marching through Waipū township.

Olympian Jacko Gill tossing the caber at the heavyweight competition.

Wellsford dancer Azaria Greenway, left, and Charlotte Holm from Wellington competing on stage.

Craig Walker explains how to grab the caber to United States competitor Tahlia Brody.

Five-year-old Zac Gillbanks concentrating very hard during the egg and spoon race.

Gordon Brown with the Caledonian Society banner.

James Boyle with his daughters Marie, left, and Lauren are off to the Highland Dancing competition.

A group of Steampunk fans in their fantastic costumes.

Reuben DeJong tossing the caber with all his might.