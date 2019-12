TODAY

• Season's Greetings, 7pm-10pm, Octagon Theatre, 13 Aubrey St, Regent, Whangārei.

• Wood pigeons, 4pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Mangapai Community Hall Twilight Xmas Market, 5pm, Mangapai Hall, Whangārei.

• Loose Change, 8.30pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

SATURDAY

• Beeswax Wraps & Natural Cleaning Workshop, 10am, OneOneSix, Whangārei.

• The Artisans Market, 9am, Reyburn House Art Gallery, Whangārei.

• Whangārei A&P Show 2019, 9am, Barge Showgrounds, Whangārei.

• Legacy, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Date Night: Paint Your Mate, 6pm, Reyburn House Art Gallery, Whangārei.

• A Potluck Christmas barbecue for the whole family, 10.30am, Multicultural Whangārei.

• Wellness Workshop, 9am, Kamo High School, Whangārei.

• Whangārei A&P Show, 9am-4.30pm, Barge Showgrounds, Whangārei.

• Mangawhai Village Market, 9am, Mangawhai Library Hall, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am, The Mangawhai Tavern, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Eat Your Heart Out by Peta Mathias, 5.30pm,Turner Centre, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Thelonious Punk, 8pm, The Barn, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• Legacy, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangarei.

SUNDAY

• Tikipunga COMMUNITY Market, 7am-11am,Tikipunga High School, 194 Corks Rd, Whangārei.

• Sunday Market, 7am-11am, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangārei.

• Sunday Songbirds, 2pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Ngunguru Sunday Market, 8.30am, Ngunguru Sports Complex, Ngunguru, Whangarei District.

• Middle Eastern Mezze class and meal, 1pm, The Veggie Tree, Kaeo, Bay of Islands.

COMING UP

• Festival of Christmas Trees, until December 24, 10am-1pm and 6.30pm-9.30pm, 149 Kamo Road, Kensington.

• Circus Kumarani Whangārei class, Monday, December 9, 6pm, Central Baptist Church, Whangārei.

• Zumba with Raewyn, Monday, December 9, 6.15pm, Maunu Primary School, Whangārei.

• Return to Wholeness, Monday, December 9, 9.15am, OneOneSix, Whangārei.

• Early bird yoga, Monday, December 9, 7am, Stream Pilates, Whangārei.

• Spanish classes, Monday, December 9, 10am, Multicultural Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Job Club for Migrants and Newcomers, Tuesday, December 10, 1pm, Multicultural Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Whangārei Mid Week Market, Wednesday, December 11, 12pm, Cobham Oval, Whangārei.

• Japanese classes, Wednesday, December 11, 9.30am, Multicultural Whangārei, Whangārei.

• CPR and first aid, Wednesday, December 11, 8.30am, Hockey Northland Association, Whangārei.

