Police converged on a Whangārei street yesterday after reports of an assault. Neighbours in Taraire Cr, in Otangārei, came out to watch as police cars rolled up just before 2pm. Police confirmed two people had suffered injuries and an ambulance took one person to hospital. No one was forthcoming with a complaint but police were still investigating yesterday.

Kids are green on TV

The environmentally conscious kids of Russell Primary School will feature in the Consumer Heroes segment of TVNZ's Fair Go at 7.30pm tonight. The students, led by 9-year-old Ruby Tauri, were alarmed by the amount of plastic ending up in the ocean so decided to do their bit by lobbying dairy giant Fonterra to ditch the plastic straws it supplies with milk cartons by the thousands around New Zealand for its free milk in schools programme. Ruby last appeared in the Advocate in October after sacrificing her hair to raise more than $2000 for child cancer.

Lotto winner down south

There were no lucky Lotto winners in Northland in the latest draw but a ticket holder from Milton celebrated in style after winning $1 million. The winning ticket was sold at Milton Night n Day in Milton, 50km south of Dunedin. Powerball was not struck and rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

The winning numbers were 6, 7, 11, 23, 29, 37 and bonus ball 20.