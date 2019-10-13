On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The amazing underwater world of the Poor Knights Marine Reserve near Whangārei were revealed on Saturday at Experiencing Marine Reserves' first community snorkel day to the internationally renowned reserve.
The group teamed up with Dive! Tutukaka to provide a family-friendly day at the Poor Knights Marine Reserve on the boat Perfect Day.
Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along too.