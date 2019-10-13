The amazing underwater world of the Poor Knights Marine Reserve near Whangārei were revealed on Saturday at Experiencing Marine Reserves' first community snorkel day to the internationally renowned reserve.

The group teamed up with Dive! Tutukaka to provide a family-friendly day at the Poor Knights Marine Reserve on the boat Perfect Day.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along too.

Isla Bailie, left, Pia Kahui, Koha Kahui, Iana Davis and Waiata Rameka get ready to go to sea.

Isabel Krauss brings a bin full of wetsuits for the snorkel day on Saturday.

Mabel and Sam Richards try on their flippers before heading out on the water.

Stella Dollimore, Bridget Fitzgerald and Max Dollimore get into their wetsuits.

Derek Brenchley checks the fit of Cordula Vogel's face mask before they head to the Poor Knights Marine Reserve.