

Northland's youth took it to the streets in Whangārei, Kerikeri and Kaitaia yesterday, demanding action to combat climate change together with students across the country.

After two student-led marches earlier this year, the young climate activists invited people of all ages to join the third national School Strike 4 Climate.

Whangārei Girls' and Boys' high school students started their march from their school grounds at 8am on Friday, proceeding towards town.

"What we need is change. When do we need it; now," the crowd yelled in unison walking down Bank St.

Organiser Rosie Warner from Whangārei Girls' High was excited with the large turn-out of over 500 students.

"This is a prime example of why people come together; it's because they care."

While the majority of protesters were of school age, several adults didn't shy away from showing their support and expressing their political opinion.

James Buckland joined in with his son, saying climate change didn't only affect young people; he cared about the future of the planet.

Lily Steiner demonstrated with her two daughters and partner and said she wanted her girls to have the same experiences with the environment as she had growing up.

"It's our world. Even if major events happen after me, it's important to care."

Warner's procession joined with a protest group led by climate activist Catherine Murupaenga-Ikenn that had gathered close to Cameron St Mall.

Together they all marched to the Northland Regional Council building and then to the Town Basin.

Regional Council chief executive Malcolm Nicolson says he was pleased to see the community actively engaging in the climate debate.

"The NRC signed a [New Zealand Local Government Leaders'] Climate Change Declaration in 2017.

"For the past two years, we've put a climate change programme for our region into place," Nicolson said.

Meanwhile, close to 200 people marched through Kerikeri calling for action on climate change, starting at noon at Northland MP Matt King's office and making their way past the Ministry of Education and Far North District Council offices.

Most were students, with some travelling from as far away as Russell and Kaeo, holding placards and chanting ''cleaner greener now!'' and ''we will not be ignored!''.

The march was led by Kerikeri High School trio Jamaya Stewart-Hayes, 15, Jaiden McGrath, 16, and Jayden Conaghan, 15.

Jaiden said he was protesting because he feared for his future and his dreams of having a family.

He called on the government to do more to make electric vehicles affordable and individuals to play their part in protecting the environment by, for example, reducing petrol use and disposing of litter properly.

Jaiden said they had to sign out of class to take part in the march but the school was supportive of what they were doing.

They were pleased with the turnout which started with about 130 people but had swollen to almost 200 by the time the march finished around 1pm.

Well over 100 people joined a climate march in Kaitaia organised by student Ethan Nemeroff.

The protest gathered in front of the Northern Regional Council building where local candidates spoke in front of the crowd, and ended at Jaycee Park for live music and workshops around sustainability.

