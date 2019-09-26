

The work of talented Northland creatives and budding designers will be showcased at this weekend's Bernina Northland Fashion Awards which also features a rehearsal matinee show for the first time.

The annual competition has attracted more than 80 entries and judges - who have been impressed with the calibre of entries - are anticipating a positive response from attendees.

Sewing categories will feature evening wear, student fashion design, open fashion design, student street wear, open street wear and fantasy fashion.

The wearable arts section will show masquerade, junior wearable art, student wearable art, open wearable art, trash to fashion and cosplay.

Organisers said it had been heartening to see entrants from a range of age groups and backgrounds that bring different perspectives into their designs. They were also happy to see some smaller schools entering the show for the first time.

Event owner Rotary Club of Whangārei South is encouraging Northlanders to come along to the show at Forum North tomorrow to support aspiring local creatives and celebrate the talent and creativity that comes to life within the show.

"Hundreds of volunteer hours, and a lot of money goes into running an event of this scale, we will only be able to continue to do this if Northlanders get behind us and purchase their tickets to what will be a great show," club president Steve Christmas said.

This year, for the first time, the event will offer a rehearsal matinee show. The daytime event is a dress rehearsal runway show with tickets available at reduced prices.

Organisers are offering the matinee show as the time is more appropriate for families with younger children, it frees up seating capacity, and provides the option of a discounted family pass.

The evening awards show will continue as a red-carpet event and will feature a full entertainment line-up including an opening dance performance from a top Northland dance company, followed by a soulful performance from local funk/soul fusion band Farandicus.

Local industry professionals, designers and label owners have come on board and will showcase their offerings to event attendees as they enter the show. There will be a dedicated segment for local brands on the runway where some will showcase their latest collections.

• The matinee show runs from 12.30pm to 2.30pm while the awards show runs from 6pm to 10pm. Tickets can be purchased from Ticketek.