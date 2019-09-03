A man wanted by police managed to give officers the slip before they carried out a search of an Otangarei house today.

Two streets in Otangarei were blocked by police vehicles and road spikes shortly after 11.45am with vehicles leaving McKinnon Cr being checked by armed officers at the cordons.

The flurry of police activity provided residents in McKinnon Cr with some entertainment, with some of them sitting in their windows watching the drama unfold in the pouring rain.

Detective Sergeant Josh Lautogo, of Whangārei police, said a warrant was executed at a house in Otangarei and the Armed Offenders Squad was called in to help carry out the warrant.

Police, including the armed offenders squad and a dog handler were part of a search warrant at an Otangarei property. Photo/ John Stone

The property was searched but the wanted man police were seeking was not found.

However, the search revealed "items of interest".

"This person is pretty well known in Otangarei so I urge anyone in the community who has any information on his location to contact police," Lautogo said.

He was aware there were comments on social media that gunshots had been fired, sparking the callout.

"There were no shots fired and there were no shots fired by police," Lautogo confirmed.

Nearby Te Kura o Otangarei School went into lockdown during the incident but returned to normal when police cleared the cordons about 1.45pm.

Anyone who can help police with their investigation should call Lautogo at Whangārei Police Station on 09 430 4500 or anonymously on Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.