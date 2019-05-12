

A story last week about a feijoa which looked uncannily like a kiwi has sparked a flurry of other freak fruit sightings around the country. Jessica Jack sent a photo of a ''kiwi fruit'' and said it was just one of many feijoas resembling the national bird her father Peter Jack had found in his Kerikeri orchard over the years; while Shontelle Mustchin of Christchurch contacted the Advocate about another kiwi-shaped feijoa which a friend was selling on Trade Me as a fundraiser for the Child Cancer Foundation. As of yesterday the top bid was $20; to check it out search trademe.co.nz for Little "Kiwi Fruit" Feijoa. The auction ends at 8pm tonight. The original kijoa (or should that be feiwi?) was found just over a week ago by a Kerikeri gardener who wanted to remain anonymous.

This freak feijoa was found at an orchard north of Kerikeri. Photo / Jessica Jack

Lotto luck at Ruakākā

A Ruakākā Lotto player will be celebrating after winning $15,853 with Lotto second division on Saturday. The ticket, sold at Sweet Gifts Ruakākā, was one of 19 winning second division tickets nationally. The numbers from Saturday's draw are 02, 03, 16, 19, 20, 39 with bonus ball 32 and Powerball 03. So far this year Northland players have scooped 11 first division Lotto, Strike, Bullseye and Instant Kiwi wins and 20 Lotto and Powerball second division prizes.

Fire crews fight two fires

Far North fire crews were kept busy on Saturday battling a house fire and a cowshed fire. Three crews from Kaitaia Volunteer Fire Brigade and one from Ahipara Volunteer Fire Brigade were called to Masters Place in Kaitaia about 3.44pm on Saturday. A fire communications spokesman said the 80sq m house - which was empty - was fully involved when crews arrived. It is believed police and a fire investigator were at the scene yesterday. Earlier that day one crew from Ahipara and two from Kaitaia were called to a cowshed fire on Kaitaia-Awaroa Rd

Information sought on Paihia assault

Police are asking anyone who has information about an assault in Paihia on Saturday to come forward. Police said a 66-year-old man was walking along Marsden Rd about 1am when he was assaulted. Anyone who has information can contact police or call Crimestoppers on anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Teachers unite to strike

Primary and secondary teachers across New Zealand have both voted overwhelmingly in favour of taking joint strike action later this month, education union NZEI announced.

Primary teachers and principals voted in secret ballots at meetings across the country over the last week, while in the same period the Post Primary Teachers' Association held an online ballot of secondary school teachers. The joint strike will see the largest ever industrial action by New Zealand teachers, covering almost 50,000 members across the two unions. The unions are calling for a day of action for the future of education on May 29, and are encouraging parents and the public to join them at public events around the country.