

Police graduate Jodi Burton topped her wing at college and will hit the beat in Northland.

The Whangārei woman was one of five new constables destined for the region who celebrated their graduation at The Royal New Zealand Police College (RNZPC) yesterday.

Burton was presented the Minister's Award which recognised the top student in Wing 322 with 79 new officers.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush, other members of the police executive, Hon Stuart Nash and wing patron Dame Annette King were at the ceremony.

Another constable to collect an award and to be stationed in Northland was Joshua Kauika. He was given the Physical Training and Defensive Tactics award.

Kauika, originally from Whanganui, previously served in the New Zealand Navy as a naval clearance diver and has worked with police on search and rescue operations and recoveries in the past.

He was named the Royal New Zealand Navy's Sailor of the Year in 2012 and was a member of the Royal New Zealand Navy team that took part in the international mine countermeasures exercise in the Persian Gulf the same year.

Brothers and award-winners Constables Joshua Kauika, left, who will be stationed in Northland, and Riki who will hit the beat in Central District.

Kauika went through police college with his brother Riki who will be deployed to Central Districts. Riki received the Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award and was an amateur golf player and represented New Zealand over several years.

Another talented new police officer in the wing was Constable Gareth Fleming.

Before choosing a policing career Fleming was a New Zealand recording artist since 1997 and released two No 1 gold and platinum selling albums with Blindspott and Blacklistt.

He has toured New Zealand, Australia and South East Asia several times and will be working in Waitematā District.

The latest graduates are aged between 18 and 50, and began their studies at RNZPC in September.

The new constables will have a one-week break before starting duties in their districts.



The wing is being dispersed to Northland 5, Waitemata 11, Auckland 8, Counties Manukau 6, Waikato 7, Bay of Plenty 7, Eastern 5, Central 6, Wellington 9, Tasman 3, Canterbury 6 and Southern 6.