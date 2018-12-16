Taupo Bay Tractor Spectacular

The Taupo Bay Tractor Spectacular is on again on December 30 from 5pm when tractor fans young and old will gather at the beachside settlement for the event. Now in its fifth year, the Tractor Spectacular, which attracts dozens of classic and newer models, wends its way from the boat ramp along Marlin Dr, Mako St, tuna Place Reserve and returns back along Marlin Dr for the prizegiving and socialising at the playground. Many of the tractors will be decorated to a theme and prizes are on offer for the best original pre-1970 tractor; best original post-1970 tractor; most pimped tractor; best decorated; best team effort and overall most loved tractor. Details: www.facebook.com/Taupo-Bay-Tractor-Spectacular

Grace Millane vigil

About a dozen people turned out for a vigil in Kerikeri prompted by the death of British tourist Grace Millane. Grant Brett said he decided to organise the gathering, at 7pm on Friday below the clock tower, after someone queried on social media whether a vigil would be held in the town. Brett, who has previously organised motorcycle rallies against violence, said the event was in memory of everyone who had been killed or abused in New Zealand. It seemed New Zealanders were ashamed a visitor had been killed, but many others had died as result of violence, including an Auckland woman in the days while police were still looking for Millane's body. Brett said he couldn't stop it but could help bring attention to the amount of violence and impatience in New Zealand.

Give trees this Christmas

For Christmas this year, environmental initiative Million Metres is encouraging Northlanders to "gift trees". When a package of native trees is bought, the buyer receives an e-card to give as a gift to their loved one, and the trees get planted at one of the organisation's waterway restoration projects. Million Metres aims for 4000 trees to be planted next winter as a result of its Christmas campaign. In Whangārei, Million Metres is partnering with Whitebait Connection to restore the Whangārei Harbour catchment. This year, Million Metres has contributed more than 450 trees to the restoration of Inanga Spawning Habitat. Next year, with the help of Million Metres, Whitebait Connection wants to plant 15,000 trees along the Waitaua River, the Hātea and Otaika Valley Creek to address erosion, habitat and biodiversity loss in the Whangārei Catchment. Check out https://millionmetres.org.nz/give-trees-this-christmas-2018.