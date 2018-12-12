The upgrade of the Tarewa Rd intersection with State Highway 1 in Whangārei will see the right turn into Tarewa Rd from SH1 and the right turn out of Tarewa Rd on to SH1 closed to all vehicles from Monday. The right-turn closures will remain in place until the project is completed in early 2020 so the project team can work safely on the intersection upgrade and ensure the safety of all road users. Motorists will have to use alternative routes to get from SH1 to the Whangārei city centre on Maunu Rd and to the Okara shopping Centre via Rewa Rewa Rd. There will be no right-hand turn out of Tawera Rd on to SH1, but vehicles will be able to turn left.

Broadband use soars

The rapid growth of broadband data use in Northland shows no sign of slowing, with latest figures showing a huge increase in demand. Figures just released by Chorus continue to show that fast, reliable broadband is an essential part of many Kiwis' day-to-day lives. The average Northland home used 163GB of broadband data in November 2018 compared with 114GB in 2017, a 43 per cent increase. The 163GB tally is the equivalent of watching more than 54 hours of content on Netflix each month.

Car park crash

Emergency services were called to a crash in the central-city car park on Whangārei's John St yesterday. Police said a car collided with a pillar shortly after 12pm. An elderly woman sustained minor injuries.

Tauroa tribute

Māori Crown Relations: Te Arawhiti Minister and Te Tai Tokerau MP Kelvin Davis has paid tribute to Northland leader Hiwi Tauroa (DCMG, CNZM, JP), who died on Tuesday surrounded by whānau. "On behalf of the New Zealand Government we acknowledge the important contribution Hiwi Tauroa has made to the country," Davis said. "Hiwi Tauroa was a highly accomplished New Zealander whose time as an educator, rugby coach, Auckland regional councillor, former Race Relations Conciliator and Māori All Black saw him earn many impressive achievements and accolades. Hiwi was a well-respected leader, not only for his people of Te Tai Tokerau, but as Race Relations Conciliator during the Springbok Tour of 1981 where he worked hard to bring biculturalism and tolerance to the national stage."