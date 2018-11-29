Head shave fundraiser

Eight people shaved their heads last Saturday in memory of Waipu's Helen McGregor, who passed away 15 years ago after battling breast cancer.

Bain McGregor having his head shaved by Megan Edwards (left) and Chrissy Were. Photo/Julie Paton

Helen's three daughters Briar, Rowan and Sian, along with friends, organised "Helen's Head Shave" at the Waipu Caledonian Hall, a New Zealand Breast Cancer Foundation fundraiser to raise funds for awareness and research.

The group - Rowan McGregor, Matt Hobson, Briar Hobson, Sian McGregor, Isabelle Paton, Bruce Paton, Bain McGregor, Bruce Paton and Peter Hayward - shaved their heads and raised close to $4000 in donations to the givealittle page and profits on the day from raffles, donations and selling merchandise.

Advertisement

The givealittle page is open for donations until Saturday (link available via the Helen's Head Shave facebook page).

Bain McGregor, a top New Zealand piper, started proceedings by playing a trio of tunes accompanied by Sharon and Frank Lundberg, to reflect Helen's love of music – she was a keen French horn player.

Master of ceremonies Bruce Paton kept Helen's personality to the fore during the event, quoting from "Helen's 10 Commandments to Avoid Stress".

Sian McGregor is comforted by friend Isabelle Paton as dad Bain McGregor holds up her severed plait. Photo/Julie Paton

Hairdressers Chrissy Were and Megan Roberts lent their services to guarantee Briar and Sian's long locks were properly harvested – their hair was donated to Freedom Hair to make hairpieces for people who have lost their hair - and to ensure all the shavees were neat and tidy.

Sian, 19, said she enjoyed the event and the feeling of doing something to help other families affected by breast cancer. Losing her long hair has been less traumatic than she feared, and means she never has a bad hair day: "I'm really enjoying no bed hair."

Green-fingered students help community

Bream Bay College's junior horticulture students have been busy making connections with their community.

Bream Bay College horticulture students (clockwise, from front left): Drew Robson, Mya Newing-Peters, Joseph Rogers and Carlwyn Gomez at work in the Bream Bay Trust gardens. Photo/supplied

Year 9 students are tending the gardens at the Bream Bay Trust, working alongside adults to grow produce for those in need in the community.

Teacher Alison Digweed hopes this concept will continue for many years now it is up and running. "It's all about authentic learning experiences and connecting with community," she said.

Year 10 students grew, marketed and sold garden produce to college staff as part of an Agribusiness Challenge. Funds raised subsidised their trip to Adventure Forest.

Last week the students filled the Ruakākā Sharing Shed with their fresh produce. Year 10 student Mya Davison has been chosen to participate in the Rabobank Agri-Leadership programme.

She is one of only a few students from throughout the country selected. The aim is to attract innovative and talented young adults into the agriculture and horticulture industries.

One month to Highland Games

It is now just over a month until the biggest day on the Waipū calendar – the Waipū Highland Games on January 1.

The Norsemen take on the Scots in battle during The 147th Waipū Highland Games at Waipū on January 1 this year. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Come along to Caledonian Park between 9am and 4pm to check out your Scottish ancestry and be entertained by competitors battling it out on the various dancing stages, piping, fiddling and drumming.

An increased number of food vendors will provide a steady supply of hot and cold food and drinks – including a Scottish Cafe and this year's main Games sponsor McLeod's Brewery with a range of their products.

Free entry for kids, and they can try running races, challenging games, ride-ons, bouncy castles and merry go rounds.

In the main arena at midday the mass band will play The Flower of Scotland as all the dancers perform.

The heavyweight competition always draws a crowd to watch the mighty men toss cabers and hurl hammers – they will take on all comers in a tug o' war so give it a try.

Dress in your Scottish best for a chance at winning Tartan in the Park and end the day with a traditional Scottish ceilidh (barn dance) called by Twisty Willow.

Beach clean

Bring your enthusiasm and a bucket along to the first organised local beach clean-up of summer. This one is at Uretiti Beach on Sunday, 10am to 2pm. Bring gloves and sun protection, or perhaps a raincoat and get busy picking up rubbish.

Hypnotising fundraiser

Marsden Lions are bringing comedy stage hypnotist Dave Upfold to Ruakākā for a night of fun and entertainment on December 8 from 7pm at the Takahiwai Rugby League Club. Doors open 5.30pm, finger food served from 6pm. Bar available, raffles and auctions. This fundraiser is a family show. For tickets call Todd Hawkins on 021522574 or email toddhawkins99@hotmail.com .

Ruakākā Car Boot Sale

Ruakākā Recreation Centre's Car Boot Sale is on Saturday from 9am – if raining, it will be upstairs in the centre's function hall.

■ Email Julie Paton at moojoy@xtra.co.nz if you've got Bream Bay news to share with Northern Advocate readers.