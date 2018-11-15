The Ministry of Health is considering whether to fund another meningococcal vaccine because of the virulent MenW strain. Photo / File

Talks between Northland District Health Board and the Ministry of Health could take place about whether a funded meningitis vaccine should be made available in the region.

Northland has had the highest number of cases and deaths per population — three of seven deaths nationwide — of the new meningococcal strain MenW.

MenW has shown up in New Zealand over the past two years with the highest number of cases, 25, reported this year.

The three Northland deaths include a 7-year-old girl and teenage boy; both in the high risk age groups, according to Ministry of Health (MoH) information.

Northland District Health Board said there is no confirmation at this stage if a regional vaccine campaign would take place targeting the MenW, also known as the ST-11, strain.



However, the Ministry said it had been working closely with Pharmac to improve uptake of the MenW vaccine in Northland. It also said it is exploring options with the Northland health board as well.

Licensed vaccines are available to cover both the more common meningococcal B and the newer, virulent MenW strain but neither is publicly funded as part of the national vaccination schedule.

Meningococcal B disease usually causes two-thirds of all meningococcal disease but this year MenW cases have risen.

Medical experts say MenW can present differently to other strains, including severe respiratory tract infection such as pneumonia and, more so in adults, gastrointestinal symptoms.

Meningococcal bacteria are difficult to catch as they don't live for long outside of the body but are passed from one person to another through secretions from the nose or throat.

Within three to seven days after being exposed to the virus, meningococcal disease is typically first felt by the onset of a sudden high fever and is easily mistaken for other common flus and illnesses.

The illness worsens rapidly and speedy medical treatment is always advised.