The Northland Chamber of Commerce has appointment Stephen Smith as its new chief executive following the recent resignation of Tony Collins.

Smith's business background in New Zealand and abroad includes working with start-up and operational companies.

A statement from the Chamber said he brings significant commercial acumen, a passion for seeing businesses grow and is keen for more future planning.

"I am very excited to be joining the Northland Chamber team and adding my energy to an already strong organisation,'' Smith said.

''If you are also passionate about business affairs and the necessary infrastructure to drive the North forward I can't wait to meet with you, and let's make some real noise that can't be ignored."

Tim Robinson has been the interim chief executive since Collins left to take up a new position at Whangārei District Council.