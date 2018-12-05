There's some Christmas cheer for Northpower's roughly 57,500 electricity customers in Kaipara and Whangārei with a $120 credit due to land on power bills soon.

Northpower Trust chairman Erc Angelo has confirmed the distribution to every household or business on the Northpower electricity network, saying they will be on customers' next bills over the next two months.

The credit - worth a total $7.05 million - will be the same for all, regardless of how much power customers use.

"The credit will be displayed on power bills sent out by your electricity retailer in either December or January," Angelo said.

"This year's distribution is really significant and is testimony to the value of the consumer owned trust model that we have. Looking back over the last 25 years it is great knowing we have been able to give back so much.

"Northpower is owned by you, our consumer beneficiaries."

Between 1993 and 2018, the Northpower Trust and Northpower Ltd have returned $211 million to consumer beneficiaries in Kaipara and Whangārei through credits.

Northpower owns, operates and maintains both the electricity and fibre networks in Whangarei and Kaipara

Northpower network:

■ 3700km of high voltage line and cables.

■ Approx 54,000 power poles.

■ Approx 57,500 connected customers.