NZME is performing well in Northland according to the last GfK 2018 commercial radio survey for the year.

Mix takes out the number one station in urban Whangārei, also winning the key demographic of 25-54 plus all people of 35 years. Radio Hauraki performed well, up across all day parts.

Greg Alexander, NZME general manager Northland, said he was pleased with how the company has performed in the region.

"It's fantastic to see Mix as the number one station in urban Whangārei with the most listeners, and that NZME have increased our listening share in the area. Coast, Flava, Mix, Radio Hauraki and ZM have all seen an increase in their market share, demonstrating NZME is providing reach and variety for the people of Northland."

From a national perspective, NZME's iHeartRadio continues to grow year on year with another strong 19 per cent increase to just under 820,000 registered users.

With a phenomenal 3.2 million listening hours on average each month, (up 18 per cent year on year) audiences are definitely engaging with the digital platform.

Radio has experienced significant growth for a number of previous surveys and to have almost 80 per cent of the New Zealand population listening to radio as a medium, bodes well for advertisers, the company said.

NZME's overall audience across print, radio and digital is 3.2 million people and when combined with iHeartRadio's reach – regardless of the demographic advertisers are targeting,the company offers a very strong proposition, Alexander said.

NZME publishes the Northern Advocate.