

Already one of the fastest growing areas in Northland, Mangawhai is pegged to see one of the biggest coastal township commercial developments in New Zealand's history.

A planned 130ha development at the southern boundary Northland town includes a light industrial business park, supermarket, retail shopping centre, retirement village and residential enclave.

If it goes ahead the development, staggered over five to 10 years, will transform the sea-side township.

The mixed-use location to be known as Mangawhai Central will be built on a former sheep and beef grazing block, adjacent to Molesworth Drive between Mangawhai Village and Mangawhai Heads.

Sixteen sites in stage one are for sale by negotiation.

A conceptual overlay plan for the site has been unveiled to the public showing proposed land use options at Mangawhai Central, with 16 light industrial sites in the masterplan now being marketed for sale.

Stage one will feature a supermarket, a bulk retail outlet, a light industrial precinct, childcare amenity and petrol station. Bulk earthworks on this phase are expected to begin shortly.

Stage two will be construction of a "town centre" precinct, containing boutique and neighbourhood retail premises, and retirement village zones.

Future Mangawhai Central stages will be residential zones.

Sites in stage one are for sale by negotiation through Bayleys in the North commercial sales crew Henry Napier, Jan Hutcheson and Steve Orr.

The commercial component of Mangawhai Central will deliver desperately needed industrial and retail premises that local businesses have been asking for, Napier said.

"With the commercial hubs at both Mangawhai Heads and Mangawhai town relatively constrained by lack of available land, Mangawhai Central will alleviate growth-pressure by offering brand-new commercial premises and amenities in a greenfield location being planned not just for the next five or 10 years, but for the next 30-years plus."

A Bright Future, a long-term planning report by Kaipara District Council on whose short east coast boundary Mangawhai sits, identified Mangawhai as the fastest growing town in the region – with the resident population increasing by some 3000 residents over the coming 10 years. Annual peak-holiday season numbers will also skyrocket over the same timespan.

As well as accommodating that population growth, it is predicted Mangawhai Central would service the needs of residents at Langs Beach, Waipu, Wellsford and Kaiwaka.

The Mangawhai Central project is being undertaken by Auckland-based, privately New Zealand-owned company Viranda which has substantial interests in commercial property investment, property management of over 400 buildings throughout the country, and real estate development.