WHMilbank Gallery has reopened its doors with a new exhibition called To The Fore, featuring a wide variety of works by several artists.

Curator Bill Milbank said he was happy to be able to get the Bell St gallery back up and running after the Covid-19 lockdown and a few recent health issues.

"There's a real mix on display, and Steuart Welch dropped in about three days ago to install a big piece [Alpha] right outside my door," Milbank said.

"The exhibition is showing some of the people I've handled over the last few years and updating some of the pieces.

"It really is bringing them to the fore, as it were, in the sense that in the past they've been scattered out the back [of the gallery] and have been in single shows in here. Hopefully from this point I'll be able to keep on keeping on."

As well as Welch, artists in the exhibition include Simon Ogden, Hamish Horsley, Di ffrench, Kiran McKinnon and Sara McIntyre.

Milbank said aside from the works currently on display, a large amount of stock remained in storage in the back of the gallery.

"I have around 100 works in groups of three and four by different people, and then I have 750 Philip Trusttum canvases plus about 10,000 drawings of his.

"On top of that, there's 100 paintings by Joan Grehan and about 1000 of her works on paper as well."

Milbank, who was director of the Sarjeant Gallery for 30 years, said a lot of the people whose work he had displayed had become his close friends.

"I've been showing works by people like Steuart Welsh since I've had this gallery. I think he's currently making a big piece to go in the place where the Thain Building burned down.

"People like Jillian [Karl] as well, she's been in Whanganui for 10 years or more and she's had three shows with me now."

Setting up an exhibition for display required a "good eye", Milbank said, something he prided himself on.

"I think there is some sense of similarity that runs through these works, and perhaps that's a reflection the idiosyncraticness of the eye that I have.

"This seemed like a good show to connect back out into the community and say 'look, we're still here, and these people are still around'."

To The Fore is now open and will run until October 17. The WHMilbank Gallery at 1B Bell St is open Wednesday to Saturday, from midday to 3pm.