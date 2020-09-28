More than 400 properties across the wider Whanganui region are without power this morning due to the wild weather overnight.

Powerco field crews are out in force through the central North Island following a night of wild weather.

At Whanganui Airport, a wind gust as high as 91kmph was measured, with an average speed of about 4kmph according to MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane.

"The total accumulated rainfall from about 9pm last night to 9am this morning was 7.8mm."

Advertisement

Trees and branches smashing power line have been the cause of most power cuts, along with a lightning strike, Powerco Network Operations Manager Karen Frew said.

"We have had crews on the ground from first light fixing the storm damage to the electricity network throughout the central North Island, into Manawatu and Wairarapa. They are working to get the power restored to customers as quickly and safely as possible."

"Going forward to Wednesday, we see those fine spells starting to increase, maybe one or two showers in the morning, but then we see those south westerlies wind dying out. With those dying winds we can expect to see those day time temperatures increase ever so slightly."

146 customers in Whangaehu lost power at 5.33am on Tuesday after lines came down. Power was restored to 96 of those affected by 7.10am. The remaining 50 customers should have power back around midday.

431 customers in Marton lost power at 8.11am, with the majority restored an hour later. Another 11 customers haven't had power since just before 8pm last night, after a lightning strike to a transformer.

A further 372 customers in Waiouru lost power just before 6am today. The majority had power restored by 8.30am.

Makgabutlane said conditions today should ease slightly with possible showery conditions and a maximum of 12 degrees.

The weather will only improve as we advance through the week, with possible wet conditions on Saturday but nothing significant, said Makgabutlane.

Advertisement

State Highway 1 is closed between Calico Line and Wings Line at Marton due to surface flooding. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and follow the directions of emergency services.

More to come.