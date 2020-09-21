[210920WCHookSup01.JPG]The new hook turn boxes at the intersection of Victoria Ave and Glasgow St.Photo / SuppliedStaff Reporter

A new road marking has made its debut in Whanganui, and it's set to make commuting a lot safer for cyclists.

The new "hook turn" boxes mean that cyclists no longer have to cross in front of traffic travelling in the opposite direction. Instead, they can simply stay on the left-hand side of the road at all times, making turning much safer.

Whanganui District Council active transport facilitator Norman Gruebsch said the new markings were a huge step in harm reduction for Whanganui cyclists.

"With its network of shared pathways, Whanganui is a very appealing city for people who want to get around town by bike," Gruebsch said.

"Adding hook turn boxes makes Whanganui even better for cyclists because it gives them a safer way to turn right at busy intersections."

The first of Whanganui's hook turn boxes has been installed at the intersection of Victoria Ave and Glasgow St, with a second soon to be added at the Victoria Ave/Dublin St intersection.

Local cycling enthusiast Lyneke Onderwater says that while the new markings are ideal for beginner cyclists, more experienced cyclists likely won't make use of them.

"I probably would not use them myself, because I'm an experienced rider and I'm happy to go where I want to go," Onderwater said.

"Some people want to stay on the left. I think it helps some people."

A hook turn is a right turn completed in two steps:

1. Keeping left, ride straight across the intersection to the hook turn box, turn your bike and wait in the box.

2. When the traffic lights change, ride across the intersection with the traffic.