New Zealand addiction support organisation Anti-P Ministry will hold a public event at Whanganui's Majestic Square this week.

Wednesday afternoon's event aims to raise awareness about the dangers of methamphetamine and provide resources to those who may be struggling with the drug.

The charitable trust has two mobile buses and 36 branches throughout country.

Whanganui Anti-P Ministry ambassador Shane Price said the loved ones of addicts also needed support, because their lives were negatively affected by the influence of P.

"As users, we forget about the effects and harm it has on mum, dad, kids, family and friends," Price said.

"That stress also gets put on the general public and police, as well as the health system."

Price, who battled addiction for five years, said former addicts sharing their experiences was an important way to connect with those who were still in the grips of the drug.

"For us as ex-addicts, we've been there, done that, so it's more relatable.

"If people need referrals, we can take them up to the AOD [Alcohol and Other Drug Service] at Whanganui Hospital and help fill out the forms, because doing stuff like that can be quite daunting by yourself when you're still using, especially if those around you are using as well.

"If they can look at me and feel more comfortable going there then I'm all for it."

Jones said the Anti-P Ministry had become "a new family" to him after he left a gang and attempted to get clean.

Whanganui Anti-P Ministry ambassador Shane Price. Photo / Mike Tweed

"My daughter was born with a rare condition, and she had her first major head surgery at 12 weeks old.

"I lost the plot, I'll own that, and I lent on my addiction to deal with it.

"My defining moment was sitting in jail and getting the Family Court papers saying I'd never see my girl again.

"Fate intervened in a way, and on a social media platform I linked up with a lady who is now the national manager [of the Anti-P Ministry]."

People from all walks of life had become involved in the group, Price said, as methamphetamine did not discriminate.

"It could be a gang member or someone from a drug-using family, right up to people who were accountants and lawyers.

"We've even got nanas and granddads who were using up until a couple of years ago."

Aside from P itself being incredibly dangerous, Jones said dealers in New Zealand were also cutting it with other substances such as fentanyl and even embalming fluid, a combination that could prove fatal.

"Maybe you can temporarily numb the hurt, but you wake up in the morning and you've spent all your money, you can't feed your kids, and you can't pay your bills.

"I can't remember one genuinely happy time during my addiction, and I went from having no criminal charges to 21 dishonesty and meth-related charges.

"In the past eight months [of being clean], I've managed to mend relationships with friends and family, I've got my full driving licence and my forklift licence, and I'm back into power lifting.

"It's never too late to change, and that's the message the Anti-P Ministry is really trying to push."

The Anti-P Ministry will be at Majestic Square between midday and 3pm on Wednesday.