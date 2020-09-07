Progress Castlecliff has a new face at the helm with long-standing chairman Colin Gates stepping away after eight years.

Jack Bullock joined Progress Castlecliff at Saturday's AGM and was only expecting to get voted onto the committee.

"I was surprised that so many wanted me as chairman, but there was a desire for a fresh perspective by someone who has experience in bringing people and projects together," he said.

"It's great to know there is so much support in Castlecliff for me to get on and do this important job," he said.

"I want to work through the issues and ensure our community is well placed in for future generations."

Secretary Mary Ellen Goodsir and treasurer Janine Delaney retained their roles.

Delaney said more than 50 turned out to the AGM which was fantastic.

"We were very happy," she said. "We now have a substantial membership, considerably more than last year."

Delaney paid tribute to Gates' years as chairman.

"He's so easy and wonderful to work with, it was a real pleasure. Everyone enjoyed working with Colin."

Gates said one achievement he was particularly proud of is the turnaround of Rangiora St.

"We are quite proud of the Rejuvenation Project, what's happened in Rangiora St has been quite a transformation."

He was quick to acknowledge the work Coast Care have done and continue to do under co-ordinator Graham Pearson.

Gates said while they have done particularly well in improving coastal areas such as Rangiora St, Duncan Pavilion, Coast Care, and the change in focus to the Morgan St and North Mole rejuvenation, he hoped there would be a greater focus on more inland areas of Castlecliff.

"We are aware of all this stuff happening out there and the rest of Castlecliff we haven't connected with," Gates said.

Bullock said Progress Castlecliff had plans to get certain projects to plan and off the ground, including the Cross St business area.

"I am setting up an informal catch-up with the committee members to go over issues, goals, and plans we hold as a group, but also what individuals have in mind," he said.

"I want to break down the suburb and flesh out the pockets we can build upon and enhance for the benefit of the community. I want to know what else Castlecliff residents want, we have such a diverse and exciting suburb."

Meanwhile, Progress Castlecliff are the beneficiaries of Tuesday's SmallTalks at Bayleys, with Delaney one of the 10 guest speakers.

Labour's Steph Lewis and National's Harete Hipango are among the speakers for the event.