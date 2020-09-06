Every Monday, the Chronicle fires 10 questions at a Whanganui local. This week Logan Tutty talks with Rutherford Junior High principal Diane Henare.

What is your family history in Whanganui and what changes have you seen in Whanganui over the past 10 years?

I'm born and bred here, educated here. My parents still live here. My husband passed away unexpectedly three years ago, and all his family live here as well. He's from Pipiriki and I've got good connections to the awa and maunga; culture is really important to me.

Over the past 10 years I've seen changes in the fact that Whanganui has grown and beautified. We are more sustainable as a city. We won the most beautiful town last year and we got to the finals again this year. Culturally, we have shifted as well. There is some really cool stuff that hasn't always been there.

How long have you been in education for and how did it become your career?

I've been in education for about 28 years now, so a good amount of time.

When I was at school, I got bored quickly. So I decided that I wanted to become a teacher because I wanted education to become a better place and I wanted to enjoy education, which was not something I particularly did. I wanted to make school a better place for people to grow in the educational journey.

What is the most satisfying part of your job?

The most satisfying part of my job is working with my students, but also working with my community. I just love the community here, they are fantastic. I like seeing kids sponging knowledge and growing holistically in the things that they do, that's just awesome. But most of all, the parents and caregivers are such cool people and such an awesome community to work in.

What is your dream vision for Rutherford?

To become a hub for the community, where we can offer parenting courses, te reo courses for parents. Becoming wider than what we offer for the students ourselves. Just having the school as a hub for the community and using our wonderful resources.

What do you love about Whanganui?

I love the people. I like the fact that everything is compact so it is really easy to get around. I love the variety of natural resources like the sea and the river, we are close to the mountains. I like that it's a safe place to live as well. The people are really kind and caring, it's awesome.

Outside of work, how do you like to do to wind down?

I'm a runner, so I run and also do triathlons. That's my time. I'm also a churchgoer, and spend time with other Christians in church, so that's a big one for me. I wind down by watching a little bit of TV and spending time with my family and my mokopuna.

What is your favourite home-cooked meal?

I love salmon, fresh salmon and salmon with cauliflower mash, that's my favourite meal. Followed by ice cream and chocolate sauce.

Who is your favourite artist/band and why?

Lauren Daigel. She has really cool music that's meaningful and has good messages and morals in it. I like her.

What advice would you give to your 20-year-old self?

I struggle over this one. I guess it would be to just make sure you make every day count. Life is short and we don't have time to waste. So making every day count is really important.

Once Covid-19 is in the past, if you could choose anywhere in the world to travel, where would it be and why?

For me, it has to be London. London is my favourite city. There is a lot of variety there, the shows, the busyness. I have ancestry there as well so I like to go back there and explore my whānau history.