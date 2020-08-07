Sport Whanganui is holding a competition to celebrate receiving close to 500 pieces of recycled sports equipment to be distributed to local schools.

REPLAY is an initiative designed to reuse and recycle sports equipment to create opportunities for children to be active.

The 500th and 510th piece of equipment donated will win a Sport Whanganui stainless steel drink bottle.

Ross Kinnerley, who facilitates the REPLAY initiative, said it was "a privilege to be able to create opportunities for youth to be active".

Sport Whanganui encourages the community to support this great initiative by donating to one of the designated REPLAY bins located at Rebel Sport, Hunting and Fishing, Whanganui High School or Whanganui Collegiate School.

To enter, simply donate a piece of sports equipment and write your name and number on it.

If you have any enquiries, please contact Ross Kinnerley at Sport Whanganui on 027 302 4042 or rossk@sportwhangaui.co.nz