Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga - South Taranaki's new $8 million library, culture and arts centre - took a major step closer this week with consent being granted for the project.

The decision follows a resource consent hearing held on June 30. The hearing was done by independent commissioner Alan Withy, because South Taranaki District Council is both the applicant and the consenting authority.

South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon said work could start on the new centre in Hāwera within the next few months.

The resource consent decision has an appeal period which ends on August 20 and tenders will be out for the demolition and construction work.

The name Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga means the beacon or signal fire of Ruapūtahanga, a famous Taranaki Māori ancestress. Ruapūtahanga would light the beacon as a signal for iwi to meet so they could talk, share ideas and knowledge.



The centre is a key anchor project in the Hāwera town centre redevelopment, Nixon said, and will also boost the district's post Covid-19 recovery.

"It will bring more foot traffic, visitors and vibrancy to the CBD, provide enhanced community services, and create jobs and economic stimulus at this crucial time."

Located on the corner of High and Regent streets, the new 1605 square metre building will house a bigger library, meeting rooms, public toilets, an art gallery and heritage exhibition space, an i-Site visitor centre and café.

"Te Ramanui won't just be a community and visitor hub, it will be a catalyst for driving change and increasing investment which we believe will transform the town centre," Nixon said.

The building was designed by architects Warren and Mahoney. It takes environmental sustainability into account where possible, which helps keep ongoing operational costs to a minimum.

The council is contributing $4.8m towards the $8m building project. That money will be borrowed, with earnings from its Long Term Investment Fund used to repay the loan, which means rates will not be affected.

The TSB Community Trust has granted $2.8m towards the project.