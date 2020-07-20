Whanganui youth councillors are encouraging people to enrol to vote and are offering free breakfast as an incentive.

Whanganui District Council Youth Committee co-chair Charlotte Hardy said it was important for young people to exercise their political voice at the start of their adult lives.

"Young people aged 18-24 can drop in to this event before school or work to socialise, enjoy a free breakfast and enrol to vote," she said.

The Electoral Commission will be on site with tablets to make the enrolment process quick and easy.

Advertisement

Youth Committee project support officer Nicole Grey said political party representatives had been invited and would be able to speak with prospective voters.

The event will be held Wednesday morning from 7.30am-9am in Majestic Square.