Whanganui's Sound Valley music festival is on the hunt for an original artist to open for a line-up of big names.

The festival is set for February 20 next year, with Kora, Kings and Tiki Taane already confirmed, but the opening slot for the day is still up for grabs.

Festival organiser Koert Wegman said applications to play at Sound Valley had been so overwhelming that he and fellow organiser Gioia Damosso were running a competition to let fans decide which artist would kick off the day.

"The response so far has been crazy," Wegman said.

"We had planned on keeping things along the lines of R'n'B, drum and bass, and rootsy type of stuff, but when it boils down to it, it's whatever people want to hear.

"Bands like Kora started off in metal, and Tiki Taane cut his teeth in metal, so it's open to everyone.

"We've had a jazz band and a rockabilly band, and even my own band were asking if we could enter."

Wegman said four bands would be selected each week and featured on Sound Valley's social media pages, with voting based on how many the times the bands were tagged, mentioned and liked.

"There'll be four bands competing each week for four weeks, with one winner at the end of it all."

Wegman said submissions should be for original music only.

"I respect what covers bands do, but in this case it's about finding an original artist and supporting an original artist.

"It's for a band to open the show at the start of the day and play for half an hour or so.

"It's important that bands submit some of their recordings or links to a stream, as well as things like bios and electronic press kits."

The first round of the competition starts on Monday, July 6, with the winner being announced on Friday, July 12.

To enter Sound Valley Festival's music competition email Koert Wegman at koert@lostart.nz