People are queuing up to experience the Whanganui Journey and Tongariro North Circuit, along with New Zealand's other Great Walks.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) saw record opening week numbers for the eight Great Walks for the 2020/21 season.

"With a 36 per cent increase in overall bookings for all walks that opened, we couldn't have hoped for better results," DOC heritage and visitors director Steve Taylor said.

"Contrary to expectations - despite border restrictions and the devastating impacts on Covid-19 on so many New Zealanders - opening week bookings are significantly up on previous years."

The Tongariro Northern Circuit and Whanganui Journey, which is a three or five-day kayak or canoe trip on the Whanganui River, have both had an increase in bookings from this time last year despite the lack of international tourists due to Covid-19.

Tongariro Northern Circuit has 10 per cent more bookings than June 2019, with 91 per cent of bookings by New Zealanders. In 2019, only 61.5 per cent of bookings were made by Kiwis.

Whanganui Journey has more than doubled its bookings since June 2018, going from 75 to 151 this year.

Kiwis are being encouraged to support domestic tourism through Tourism New Zealand's "Do Something New, New Zealand" campaign, Taylor said.

"With 92 per cent of these bookings made by Kiwis, it demonstrates a huge domestic appetite to explore our home and connect with our natural and cultural heritage.

"Compared to the same time last year across these eight Great Walks, 6267 bookings have been made. That's up 36 per cent on last year and 92 per cent of bookings have been made by New Zealanders which is up from 69 per cent last year," Taylor said.

"While these figures will change over the coming year, it's incredibly heart-warming to see the sense of community and social responsibility that saw us save lives and shut down the global pandemic in Aotearoa, now being channelled into supporting the country's recovery."