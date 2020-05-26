A Whanganui Four Square owner is worried about the impact roadworks will have on her business over the next two weeks.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Higgins Contractors will spend the next 10 days resurfacing a section of State Highway 4 on Anzac Pde, with both night and day shifts.

The resurfacing job began yesterday and Riverview Four Square owner Liza Bennett is frustrated with how the process has been handled.

Bennett, who has only owned the store for the last seven weeks, said the store's entry and exit points have been compromised.

"Not happy at all, it has put a bit of a spanner in our works and prevents customers from getting to our store with ease," she said.

"So, customers can't get in easily and the road workers are asking customers and staff to go down to the roundabout [Dublin St Bridge] to turn around and come back. No one is going to do that.

"We just had a regular customer come in who said that she had to climb over something to get to the store. Others have complained about the access too, with one staff member who was off today saying it was just too hard to get to the store.

"The whole process hasn't been well-managed at all."

The resurfacing of State Highway 4 between the City and Dublin St bridges was supposed to begin mid-March, but lockdown restrictions slowed down the timetable significantly, Transport Agency regional transport systems manager Ross I'Anson said.

Anzac Pde is no stranger to road works, with several being done over the past few years.

They include the repair of a section of the road and walkway washed out in the 2015 floods and finally repaired last October. During that time, business owners in the area were upset about the disruption to their businesses.

I'Anson said the work needs to be done before winter.

"The road surface is showing signs of deterioration which will worsen over winter if this work isn't done, posing a safety risk and causing disruption to motorists and local residents. Completing the work now will mitigate the maintenance that would be required over winter and will smooth the road surface, removing any bumps in the road."

Daytime works started on Tuesday and will continue from 7am to 6pm daily until June 4. During this time, stop/go traffic management will be in place.

Night works will be from 7pm to 5.30am from June 7-10 to complete the Anzac Pde-City Bridge intersection to ensure the least amount of disruption during peak daytime hours.

Riverview Four Square employs 13 staff and Bennett is worried about the impact the roadworks will have on her store, staff and local community.

"The locals rely on the store for fresh mineral water, groceries and other goods, before work, after work and during the day.

"This is going to have an impact on all involved. I just hope it is not long-term."