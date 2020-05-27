The Whanganui Musicians Club will host a members-only fundraising gig at the Savage Club Hall next month.

Club co-chair John Keating said a lot of people had been "hanging out" to hear live music again.

"The Government's announcement of up to 100 people gatherings is great news for us, but we will still have to make sure we follow all the guidelines," Keating said.

"It'll be sad for the ones who can't come in, but we've got to keep everything legal and above board.

Advertisement

"Members of the committee will be there in high vis making sure everyone's following the rules, and it's a 'first-come, best-dressed' type of thing."

Local bands Juice Birds, The Transistors and Blue Veinz would be taking part in the June 5 gig, and Keating said he was expecting a lot of other requests from local musos to perform.

"Obviously people have been starved for this kind of thing over the last wee while, so we'll try and accommodate as many performers as we're permitted to."

The Musicians Club usually held a club night on the first Friday of every month, Keating said, along with gigs by local and international artists.

"Everything has been shut down for weeks but, unfortunately, bills and rents and rates are still there, so a little bit of income will really help."

Keating said he was "thrilled" to be able to host events again.

"We'd ask people to show a little bit of patience when they come along because if the place is full up, we have to comply with the law."

Non-members were welcome to come along and sign up on the night, Keating said.

Advertisement

"Obviously this is a members-only gig, so if you aren't already signed up you should probably get there early.

"Most people are pretty bloody good at following the social distancing rules and bubbles, so I don't think we'll be having too many problems on the night."

Keating said the next concert at the Savage Club Hall was international singer-songwriter Paul Ubana Jones on July 17.

"That's not for another six weeks or so, and hopefully we will be in level 1 by then."

The Whanganui Musicians Club fundraiser concert at the Savage Club Hall, 65 Drews Ave, is on Friday, June 5, with doors opening at 7pm.

To become a member of the Whanganui Musicians Club, call John Keating on 021 256 7647 or email whanganuimusiciansclub@gmail.com