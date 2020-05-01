The New Zealand Defence Force has flown nearly 30 tonnes of aid supplies to Fiji and Vanuatu after Tropical Cyclone Harold on the last of its flights to the Pacific this weekend.

Cyclone Harold left thousands of people homeless, drinking water has been affected, and many people are now relying on aid for food after the cyclone destroyed crops.

The return flights also repatriated nearly 60 New Zealanders who wanted to return home after Covid-19 restrictions cancelled commercial routes.

The NZDF has been working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade to deliver the relief supplies to Fiji and Vanuatu.

Advertisement

Air Component Commander Air Commodore Tim Walshe said last of the four flights to Vanuatu and two to Fiji by Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130H Hercules was completed this week.

The aircraft carried supplies including hundreds of bundles of tarpaulins and tools to build temporary shelters, water containers, petrol and diesel generators, as well as hundreds of kilograms of personal hygiene products and sanitary items for babies.

Over 15,000kg of aid went to Port Vila in Vanuatu and 43 New Zealanders were repatriated.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

The first flight to Port Vila brought a carefully packed Robinson R66 civilian helicopter for authorities in Vanuatu to help with the relief efforts.

On the return journey were six Volunteer Services Abroad (VSA) workers. VSA had started bringing volunteers home a week before the Level 4 lockdown started but had been unable to get them all back when Air Vanuatu cancelled its flights.

About 13,000kg of aid went to Fiji and 15 people were brought back to New Zealand on two flights.

Walshe said the Pacific countries had been hit by the natural disaster as well as the worldwide threat from Covid-19.

Advertisement

Extra precautions taken to prevent any potential spread of Covid-19 included air load teams operating in work bubbles, sanitising the cargo before it was loaded and after unloading, as well as personal hygiene and other measures out by personnel. Medical teams were also on hand, Walshe said.

‌