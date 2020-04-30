After weeks of doing video and phone consultations from home, John Boyle from Wanganui Eye Care is heading back to the clinic to work under level 3 and prepare for a potential drop to level 2 in coming weeks.

Optometrists will continue consultations remotely under alert level 3 but emergency care will be available in special circumstances.

Wanganui Eye Care's and Visique Goldsbury's doors will remain closed under level 3 but both have increased the services they are offering.

"It hasn't changed a huge amount for optometry, except now we can deal with those emergency cases, as opposed to having to refer them straight to the hospital," Boyle said.

Video consultations will be primarily used, with in-person examinations only available under exceptional circumstances. Photo / Supplied

Wanganui Eye Care will be evaluating patients case by case whether they need to be seen in person, avoiding personal contact wherever possible.

"If we exhaust all those options then yes, in an emergency case we can see people. But it is case by case and it's appointment only."



David Goldsbury from Visique Goldsbury Optometrists said they will be operating under the same idea.

"It's still quite restrictive [under level 3]. Examinations will only be done under exceptional circumstances.

"If suddenly you lost vision in one eye, some of those things need to be diagnosed and treated quickly so they don't have a permanent loss in vision," Goldsbury said.

Boyle said they can do eye tests over video by sending the patient an eye chart and using previous records in the database to get a rough idea on the prescription needed.

"It is difficult to do. We're not actually doing routine eye exams.

"A regular examination at the optometrist, the person usually comes in and talks about their problems. We check your vision on the chart and do various muscle exercises. In these circumstances it's a lot more difficult, because you can't do all of those things."

Contact solutions and lenses are available via contactless delivery directly from the supplier for both clinics, as well as contactless repair service of glasses for those who urgently need it.

"It's really for people who urgently need repair in order for them to do their general life activities. It's for anybody that needs to maintain their quality of life," Boyle said.

