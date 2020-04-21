SIGN UP TO OUR COVID-19 NEWSLETTER.
SIGN IN OR REGISTER, THEN SELECT TOP NEWS STORIES

Whanganui-based New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy is optimistic about the future despite commercial aviation almost grinding to a halt worldwide due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy (NZICPA) chief executive

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.