Local social service Jigsaw Whanganui is continuing to operate right through the Covid-19 lockdown period, and executive officer Tim Metcalfe said the team was available for phone calls and advice.

"Our team is here to support families through the challenges of the lockdown," Metcalfe said.

"It's a privilege to be able to help people out there in the community, and we're there for people who might need someone to talk to."

Tim Metcalfe, Jigsaw Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

Metcalfe said Jigsaw had continued to operate remotely, connecting with families through the use of Zoom, Facetime and social media.

Advertisement

"We have about 150 families on our books, and we've managed to keep our four parenting groups going through the use of Zoom.

"It's taken a bit of creativity because everybody's different and some prefer different online platforms to others."

Metcalfe said Jigsaw also had a hardcover resource package available on request, offering advice and suggestions.

"Families are very welcome to contact our agency and order one of these packs," Metcalfe said.

"You don't have to be an established client of the Jigsaw network to get in touch.

"Lots of people ring up for advice on simple things like how to put the kids to bed."

Jigsaw had found sibling rivalry and fighting had increased during the lockdown, Metcalfe said, and one of the ways to combat that was to "find a space" in the house for each child to have as their own.

"Kids are carrying anxieties, just like the rest of us, and their world is very different to adults'.

Advertisement

"We're encouraging folks out there to be aware of our kids and our babies, and be aware of any stress they might be feeling."

Allowing children to have a parent's "undivided attention" for a short time each day was also a good way of reducing disruptive or attention-seeking behaviour, Metcalfe said.

"Having specific, one on one time with each of your children is really important."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Metcalfe said parents who were part of the Zoom groups had found that talking to other adults was a great way of "de-escalating" situations, and allowed them to get things off their chests.

"Having people to reach out to on the phone, or even over the garden fence, is critical, and we have people here at Jigsaw available for a chat.

"It's important not to be too reactive in times of conflict, and sometimes children may not be able to communicate exactly how they're feeling."

Another thing to think about was "relaxing the rules a little bit", Metcalfe said.

"During this time of uncertainty, going to bed a little later, or having more screen time than usual isn't the end of the world I don't think.

"Letting go of some of the expectations of our normal lives will certainly help at the moment.

"One thing that's come out of all this is seeing how much the people of Whanganui have reached out to one another and offered support."

The Jigsaw phone number is 06 345 1636, and their Facebook page is www.facebook.com/jigsawwhanganui

‌