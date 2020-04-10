With barbers and hairdressers not considered essential services, should you get someone in your bubble to cut your hair during the Covid-19 lockdown?

Logan Tutty talks to an amateur and a pro to find out.

Cake decorator Tamara Barker says cutting hair is a totally different ball game to baking.

She tried her hand at cutting her son Tarikopeka's hair inside the first week of lockdown.

"My son was long overdue for a haircut. He last had one two months ago and he was frustrating me by not brushing it."

Barker borrowed clippers from her mother and went on YouTube for tips. She said the only haircut she had given was "your typical No 1".

Although she was aiming for a fade, both she and Tarikopeka are happy with the haircut.

Tarikopeka Barker-Wroe, 7, had his hair cut by mother Tamara Barker. Photo / Tamara Barker

"I always revert to how to do certain things off Pinterest and YouTube, and let's just say doing hair is a totally different ball game to making cakes."

Meanwhile, Colleen DeJancuil said she cut her own hair after becoming tired of using hair products.

DeJancuil said she usually got a perm, but it was becoming expensive and she got tired of using product to get it to stay where she wanted it.

"I got so annoyed with it last week that one evening I got the clippers, put the No 4 on and went for it.

"I don't mind the look but really prefer something a little more feminine. But it's a hell of a lot easier to look after."

Tips from a professional

Sam Monaghan recommends locals keep it simple when it comes to DIY haircuts. Photo / Supplied

Sam Monaghan from Monaghans Barbershop offers some do's and don'ts when trying to cut hair from home.

"Keep it basic," he said.

"An area that people will be touching up is the neck area, just use a trimmer to do that."

In terms of actual hair cuts, what do you say?

"Keep it simple. If it's a No 1 all over, it's happy days."

Monaghan said clippers should be the only tool used if you are going to cut someone's or your own hair at home. Monaghan was quick to banish the use of scissors.

"That's a whole different ball game."

Monaghan said you had to be careful because you didn't want to do irreversible damage to your hair.

"If they are waiting for us to cut it or if you're growing it out, just get it off the areas that are annoying. Just styling it so it's not irritable."

Monaghan said if the person cutting wasn't confident in doing so, just leave it.

"You don't have to impress anyone in isolation so leave it for us to take care of it.

"We're all eager to get back out there and look after our client base. We know there will be a heck of a lot more hair on each ... but looking forward to getting back in the shop."

