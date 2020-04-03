With Covid-19 confining people to their homes we're looking at how Whanganui people are adapting everyday activities for the lockdown.

Logan Tutty not only spoke to tai chi practitioner Matt Dutton, who has taken his classes online, he took part - and found it beneficial.

Matt Dutton has started "Lockdown Tai Chi", where he streams his daily tai chi sessions on Zoom so others can join in with him during the lockdown.

"I was going to be practicing every day anyway so why not stream them online," he said.

Dutton started practicing tai chi 22 years ago after suffering a bike accident and was advised to take on a light physical activity.

"I fell off my bike and it exacerbated and old back injury and the advice I got at the time was if you don't start doing something to strengthen your back, you are going to be in serious trouble in old age.

"I've got a lot of interest in meditative practices and I'm not somebody that is good at sitting still, that style doesn't fit with me."

Tai chi stood out to Dutton due to its combination of meditative and light physical properties.

Tai chi is an ancient Chinese martial art that was originally developed for self-defence, has since evolved into a form of exercise.

Often described as meditation in motion, tai chi combines gentle physical exercise and stretching with mindfulness.

Dutton began teaching tai chi in 2006 after his teacher left Whanganui.

"Basically he phoned me up one day and said 'you are starting up a tai chi class', and I said 'Yes boss I am'."

"If you study it diligently, it has a wide range of benefits."

Some of these include balance, strengthening muscles, flexibility and co-ordination. Its meditative qualities are great for mental health also, Dutton said.

Dutton recommends the class for anyone who is looking for a meditative experience with little chance of injuring yourself physically.

"It's a great discipline to learn because there is so much going on but yet it is very simple."

Each class will have the same base movements and principles, with Dutton expanding on one each lesson.

Classes take place on Zoom each morning at 10.30am, with Dutton posting the link on his Facebook page.

To join the classes, request here at https://www.facebook.com/events/840284109814947/.

In my own words

When a workmate sent me a link to "Lockdown Tai Chi", which was set up by teacher Matt Dutton who is streaming his daily sessions on Zoom so others can join in with him, I got in touch to see if he would be interested in telling me what he was doing.

He responded: "Perhaps the best way to do it is if you attend one of the sessions and have a look. Then I can answer questions afterwards".

While I was intrigued, If I'm honest, I was scraping my brain for some excuse not to do it.

After about two minutes on inner dialogue, I messaged back with a weak "Yup. will see you tomorrow".

I'm unsure why I was so hesitant. All I had seen from tai chi was strange, slow movements that looked quite boring and effortless.

Whilst I was sceptical, once I committed myself, I was adamant on going in with an open mind.

I logged into Zoom, put my computer on my desk and joined in with the class. As a person that has played a wide range of sports over my life, I thought my overall athleticism, co-ordination and balance would somewhat translate to tai chi.

I couldn't have been more wrong.

Immediately I felt like a fish out of water.

Tai chi has opened my mind to meditative activities. Photo / Supplied

I'm moving around like I've been tagged in the schoolyard game "Seaweed", awkwardly bobbing and moving around while trying not to laugh at myself as I look like my 12-year-old self trying to dance at the school ball.

But after about five minutes, I began to settle in and I found myself to be very present.

During this lockdown, I've struggled at times to remain focused on what is going on in the now.

The idea of being locked in for another three weeks at least is daunting, and all I want to do is catch up with friends and family like everyone else in the country.

I was so focused on performing the correct movement and breathing patterns, everything else going on didn't matter.

The 30-minute class flew by, and afterwards I felt immediately better. My mind felt eased, as if it was cloudy before the lesson and during it the winds pushed them away and the sun began to shine.

While this is a bit exaggerated, I can certainly see the benefits of meditative classes like tai chi and how they can ease the mind, and this is after one class.

I would recommend it to anyone trying to clear their mind and is looking for non-demanding physical activity that provides great meditation.

