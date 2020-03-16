Visits by international students to Whanganui High School have been cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent travel restrictions.

Whanganui High School principal, Martin McAllen, said it was the best move considering the circumstances.

A visit from 18 Thai students and two accompanying adults for a six-week exchange was cancelled last week and more visits are expected to be.

"The school felt it was wise to cancel the trip at the earliest opportunity to minimise the risk to students and the community," McAllen said.

The group of 20 was scheduled to be in Whanganui from the March 25 until May 5 for a study tour during school holidays in Thailand.

Director of international students Alexandra Ferretti said the school had been talking about cancelling the trip "for a while" but didn't want to make a hasty decision.

"Listening to the community and listening to our homestays we thought it would be safer for everybody and better for the kids, the kids' welfare as well and safer for our community for them to stay in Thailand."

Ferretti said a number of trips coming up are also likely to be cancelled.

"Normally we have groups from China during the first half of term three, that looks highly doubtful at the moment."

Saturday's announcement that all travellers to New Zealand must self-isolate for 14 days has meant that various other exchanges with Whanganui High School will be cancelled too.

"We have got a group from Japan that was scheduled to come in the second week of term three, but there's not going to be any point in them coming now because they only come for eight days and obviously they would have to spend all that time in self-isolation so I think that will be cancelled as well," Ferretti said.

Ferretti said ensuring the safety of the students and community is number one.

"It's really important for our kids to have international experiences, but we've also got to think of everyone's safety.

"That's what we have at the forefront, if we can't guarantee 100 per cent that we can keep children safe we are going to cancel trips."