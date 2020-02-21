The Whanganui District Council has announced registrations are now open for the second Household Hazardous Waste Day on March 28.

Council waste adviser Stuart Hylton said more than 50 people utilised the first waste day last November "to get rid of old unwanted chemicals like batteries, insecticides and solvents which can be a danger for children and pets at home".

"Our Household Hazardous Waste Day initiative means we're doing the right thing for the environment while helping people make their homes safer."

Hazardous waste needs to be registered and approved by the council before the day to be accepted. Spaces are limited and will be allocated on a "first in, first served" basis.

To register, fill in the form on the Household Hazardous Waste Day section of the Whanganui District Council website.

Once you have registered, the council will contact you with a drop-off location and a time between 9am and 1pm on Saturday, March 28.