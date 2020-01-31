Eleven jobs at Healthcare NZ's Whanganui branch are under threat as the company looks to centralise some roles.

On Thursday Healthcare NZ staff around the country were informed of a proposal to disestablish up to 200 jobs in the regions and instead centralise services in Auckland in a bid for efficiency. The announcement was made by conference call, leaving many staff angry at the lack of personal communication.

The proposal affects home support co-ordinators and administration staff, and service managers for the 24-hour homes. It does not include support workers and a number of other roles. The proposal relates to 11 roles in Whanganui.

The Public Service Association (PSA), which opposes the proposal, has urged the company to go back to the drawing board and prioritise the needs of its staff and the local communities they serve.

"We have serious concerns about the impact proposed job losses will have on both staff and clients," PSA national secretary Kerry Davies said.

"We believe the company is making the wrong decision for the wrong reasons.

"We are determined to ensure workers' voices are heard and respected, and we remain hopeful a different and better outcome can be reached. These workers are dedicated both to their profession and to the vulnerable people they help care for, and this must be recognised as a key factor in any proposal the company puts forward."

Staff have until February 20 to provide feedback on the proposal and the company expects to give its final decision on March 3. If it proceeds with the proposed changes, they would take effect from May 4.

Healthcare NZ provides home care and support to vulnerable people for multiple district health boards, and manages community houses that provide 24-hour support for people with disabilities.

The Whanganui District Health Board has been approached for comment.