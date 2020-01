The Victoria Ave landscape is a-changin' with an old house that was formerly the Midtown Motor Inn's restaurant now gone from the site.

The property, which previously included motels, a restaurant and bar, backs on to Whanganui Intermediate School in the Victoria Ave block between Dublin St and Liverpool St.

The Whanganui District Council has given consent for redevelopment of the site which involves demolition of all the existing buildings and constructing new buildings and parking.