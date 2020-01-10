Trees are being removed from behind the Sarjeant Gallery in Queen's Park in preparation for the next stage of the gallery's redevelopment.

Redevelopment project director Gaye Batty said a small stand of five oaks and four phoenix palms behind the gallery needed to be removed to make way for the gallery extension.

Photo / Bevan Conley

The trees were planted in the 1920s and are not protected or listed as having any specific heritage value. No objections to their removal were received during the resource consent process for the redevelopment.

Batty said timber from the oaks would be milled on site and, depending on the quantity and quality, it was hoped to use it in building the extension.

The gallery extension involves construction at the rear of the existing gallery building including some additions and changes to the roads and footpaths, service installations and landscaping and planting.



