Animal activists are planning a "horse racing kills" protest at the Wanganui Jockey Club's Summer Raceday.

Sandra Kyle, who is organising Thursday's protest in Whanganui on behalf of the Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses (CPR), said a group of local residents wanted to raise awareness of the horse racing industry's "cold underbelly".

"I was at this same track on September 19 last year, when 7-year-old gelding Guy Fox was euthanised after a horrific fall during a jumps race," Kyle said.

"Since then, three more horses have died, bringing the 2019 total in New Zealand to 19. But the true death toll in the industry is far higher."

CPR says it estimates about 2500 horses die each year in New Zealand as a result of horse racing. That includes injured horses euthanised off-track, foals without the right temperament and older horses "who have become uneconomical to manage".

"When they're no longer profitable they're dispensed with, and that may mean being sold on, or being shipped to a slaughterhouse to be made into pet food."

The New Zealand racing industry should have a retirement plan for all racehorses once they can no longer compete, Kyle said.

"There is much more to racing than meets the eye and a lot of it's not good. We want our presence on Thursday to make people stop and think about what it is they're really supporting when they attend the races and take bets on horses. They're betting on these noble animals' lives."