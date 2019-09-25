Properties in Whanganui and South Taranaki have experienced overnight powercuts during a night of harsh weather.

Around 90 customers in Whanganui, Hunterville and Waverley were affected.

Powerco network operations manager Phil Marsh said all faults were isolated, and that power has been restored to most of the affected customers through back-feeding of supply.

"Crews were on the road first thing to target the damaged areas and we hope to have all faults repaired by the day's end," Marsh said.

"Wind-blown debris caused most of the faults and it's a matter of clearing that, assessing the damage and making repairs."

Today at least 41 Whanganui properties and 35 Waverley properties were still without power at 7am.