Whanganui District Library members will now have access to thousands of films and documentaries through an online streaming service.

From Monday, September 2, library card holders have free access to award-winning, independent and classic films and documentaries via the Kanopy on-demand streaming video service.

A library card holder can view up to 10 films a month from the general section and unlimited access is available for titles in the Kanopy Kids section. Three days are allowed for viewing a film.

"Kanopy has tons of really good stuff across a range of interests," Whanganui District Library Manager Pete Gray said.

"Everybody will find something on there to entertain them, inspire them and broaden their horizons."

To create a Kanopy account, visit the Kanopy website (www.kanopy.com) or download the app and log in with a library card number and the password for that card.

The Kanopy service complemented the other digital media already provided by Whanganui District Library, Gray said.

Library patrons could access thousands of free e-books and audiobooks through the Libby app. Members can download the Libby app for free, enter "Wanganui District Library" in the location information, then input a library card number and password to set up access.

Full-colour digital magazines are also available for library card holders on RB Digital, which is touted as "the world's largest newsstand".

Library membership is free. To become a member, visit your local branch or sign up online.