Whanganui gun owners can hand in their prohibited firearms and parts to Police at a collection event this week.

The event is part of the Government's amnesty and buy-back scheme under the Arms (Prohibited Firearms, Parts and Magazines) Amendment Act 2019.

The first collection event for Whanganui will be at the Wanganui Racecourse on Friday, July 26, to Sunday, July 28, from 10.30am to 3.30pm each day. Access is from Ingestre St.

"We want to ensure these changes are as accessible and easy to navigate as possible," Central District Police Commander Christopher de Wattignar said.

"Safety is crucial, so before coming to an event, owners must clear firearms of all ammunition and put them and any parts in a safe carry bag."

To speed up the process at the collection event, owners need to complete an online form on the Police website (www.police.govt.nz) before going to the event. They should list each firearm and/or each individual part they are taking to the collection.

Owners should also take their firearms licence (if applicable), photo identification (driver's licence or passport), bank account number, online notification reference number, all prohibited parts (cleared of all ammunition), any other non-prohibited firearms or parts they wish to hand in to Police and a valuation if they believe their firearm fits the unique prohibited criteria.

People who have more than 10 firearms, or whose firearms can be modified to make them non-prohibited, should complete an online notification form at www.police.govt.nz instead of going to a collection event.

Police will run local collection events throughout New Zealand until the buy-back and amnesty period ends on December 20, 2019.

Collection events are scheduled for Hawera Racecourse (August 9-10, 10am-3pm), Taumarunui Rugby and Sports Club (August 23-24, 10am-3pm) and Taihape Bowling Club (September 13-14, 10.30am-3.30pm). There will be a second collection event at Wanganui Racecourse on September 27-29 (10.30am-3.30pm).