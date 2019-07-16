Conrad Gray has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Daniel John Gooch.

Gooch was found unconscious on Tinirau St in Whanganui on April 20, 2018. He was taken to Wellington Hospital and later transferred to Taranaki Hospital where he died on May 9, due to the severity of his injuries.

Gray, 35, pleaded guilty to manslaughter before Justice Dobson in the High Court at Whanganui on Tuesday morning.

Justice Dobson issued a first strike warning and announced that Gray will be sentenced on September 19.