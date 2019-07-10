People can expect to see the Police Armed Offenders Squad and a range of emergency services around the Peat St area in Whanganui on Thursday.

However, there is no cause for public alarm.

Police, Fire and Emergency and St John Ambulance will take part in a training exercise in and around Cullinane College and the Peat St area during the afternoon of Thursday, July 11.

A police spokesman said people in the area should not be alarmed by the emergency services' presence or by loud bangs they may hear during the exercise.