THURSDAY

Whanganui Toy Library

When: 9.30am-11.30am

Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)

Details: Let the Children Play - For anyone interested in toy libraries.

River City Artists

Beginners to established artists

When: 9.30am-4pm

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.

Thoughtful Thursday

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: Freightened: The real price of shipping. Freightened's premise is why should an imported product that has travelled thousands of kilometres cost less than one made locally. Limited door sales, $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.

Meditation

When: 6pm-7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay

Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.

FRIDAY

Stargazing

When: 7pm

Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St

Details: Entry is by donation (suggested $2). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.

Twinkle Toes at St Paul's

When: 10am-11.15am

Where: St Paul's hall, Cooks St

Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.

Local Vocal Yocal

When: 7pm

Where: Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave

Details: Open mic night.

SATURDAY

River Traders' Market

When: 8.30am-1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Whanganui Toy Library

When: 10am-noon

Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)

Details: Let the Children Play - For anyone interested in toy libraries.

Walking tours

When: By appointment

Where: Whanganui i-Site

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.

Schola Sacra Choir - Midwinter Gloria

When: 2.30pm

Where: Heritage House, 136 St Hill St

Details: The main feature of the concert will be the ever-popular Vivaldi Gloria, which will be accompanied by a chamber orchestra of 14 local musicians. Door sales (cash only) adults $25, seniors $20, children under-18 free; pre-book tickets at Royal Wanganui Opera House ($1 booking fee per ticket).

Te Manu Atatū Māori Business Awards 2019

When: 5pm

Where: Whanganui War Memorial Centre, Watt St

Details: Celebration of new, emerging and established Māori businesses in the wider Whanganui region and surrounding iwi boundaries.

The Spectre Collective

When: 8pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Wellington-based psych trio The Spectre Collective are on their debut tour of New Zealand, with support from Wellington's Church of Goya. Tickets $10 from undertheradar

Tom Francis - Life Style NZ Tour

When: 9pm

Where: Stellar Restaurant and Bar, 2 Victoria Ave

Details: Straight from LA after dropping his single "Lifestyle" with Snoop Dogg, Tom Francis is bringing his nationwide high energy tour to New Zealand with special guests and surprise acts. Tickets at eventfinda.co.nz

SUNDAY

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Durie Hill Village Market

When: 12.30pm-3.30pm

Where: Maxwell Ave church

Details: Produce, craft, art, plants, food stalls.

Mable the tram

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay

Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.

Airport control tower

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Whanganui Airport

Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.

MONDAY

Puanga Holidays at the Library

When: 10am

Where: Davis Central City Library

Details: Children's holiday programme - Create your own Puanga bookmark.

Whanganui Film Society

When: 7pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: Dog's Best Friend - This documentary by New Zealand director Eryn Wilson offers intimate access to an Australian rehabilitation centre for troubled dogs. See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz

Grassroots Singers

When: 6.30pm

Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach

Details: We welcome new (and current) singers. Ph Mary Ann, 06 343 9981.

TUESDAY

Puanga Holidays at the Library

When: 10am

Where: Davis Central City Library

Details: Children's holiday programme - Puanga story time.

Catholic priest Professor Thomas O'Loughlin

When: 11am and 7pm

Where: Holy Family Church, 22 Tawhero St (11am) and Te Rau Oriwa Marae, 1 Campbell St (7pm)

Details: Professor Thomas O'Loughlin, of Nottingham, will speak about "Journeying as Disciples of the Lord with St Luke's Gospel". Entry by koha.

Museum Holiday Programme - Children's guided tour

When: 11.15am-12.15pm

Where: Whanganui Regional Museum - meet in the atrium.

Details: Museum gallery tour for 5-12-year-olds. Booking essential, ph 349 1110.

Slimmers Support Group

Lose weight and keep it off

When: 5pm

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire, 06 347 1613

Art classes

When: 6pm

Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Place

Details: Anyone interested in a weekly, evening drawing/painting/embroidery

session please ring Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.

Target shooting

When: 7pm

Where: Old RSA shooting range underneath The Barracks in St Hill St

Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus. $10 start fee. Contact Graeme Simpson on 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.

WEDNESDAY

Knit and yarn

When: 10am-noon.

Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: Novice and experienced knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.

Puanga Holidays at the Library

When: 10.30am

Where: Gonville Library

Details: Children's holiday programme - Puanga story time.

Puanga Pū Kōrero

When: 6pm

Where: Davis Lecture Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum

Details: Kōrero one in a series of three talks to celebrate Puanga Matariki. Free.