THURSDAY
Whanganui Toy Library
When: 9.30am-11.30am
Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)
Details: Let the Children Play - For anyone interested in toy libraries.
River City Artists
Beginners to established artists
When: 9.30am-4pm
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.
Thoughtful Thursday
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: Freightened: The real price of shipping. Freightened's premise is why should an imported product that has travelled thousands of kilometres cost less than one made locally. Limited door sales, $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.
Meditation
When: 6pm-7.30pm
Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay
Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.
FRIDAY
Stargazing
When: 7pm
Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St
Details: Entry is by donation (suggested $2). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.
Twinkle Toes at St Paul's
When: 10am-11.15am
Where: St Paul's hall, Cooks St
Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.
Local Vocal Yocal
When: 7pm
Where: Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave
Details: Open mic night.
SATURDAY
River Traders' Market
When: 8.30am-1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Whanganui Toy Library
When: 10am-noon
Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)
Details: Let the Children Play - For anyone interested in toy libraries.
Walking tours
When: By appointment
Where: Whanganui i-Site
Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.
Schola Sacra Choir - Midwinter Gloria
When: 2.30pm
Where: Heritage House, 136 St Hill St
Details: The main feature of the concert will be the ever-popular Vivaldi Gloria, which will be accompanied by a chamber orchestra of 14 local musicians. Door sales (cash only) adults $25, seniors $20, children under-18 free; pre-book tickets at Royal Wanganui Opera House ($1 booking fee per ticket).
Te Manu Atatū Māori Business Awards 2019
When: 5pm
Where: Whanganui War Memorial Centre, Watt St
Details: Celebration of new, emerging and established Māori businesses in the wider Whanganui region and surrounding iwi boundaries.
The Spectre Collective
When: 8pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Wellington-based psych trio The Spectre Collective are on their debut tour of New Zealand, with support from Wellington's Church of Goya. Tickets $10 from undertheradar
Tom Francis - Life Style NZ Tour
When: 9pm
Where: Stellar Restaurant and Bar, 2 Victoria Ave
Details: Straight from LA after dropping his single "Lifestyle" with Snoop Dogg, Tom Francis is bringing his nationwide high energy tour to New Zealand with special guests and surprise acts. Tickets at eventfinda.co.nz
SUNDAY
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Durie Hill Village Market
When: 12.30pm-3.30pm
Where: Maxwell Ave church
Details: Produce, craft, art, plants, food stalls.
Mable the tram
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay
Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.
Airport control tower
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Whanganui Airport
Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.
MONDAY
Puanga Holidays at the Library
When: 10am
Where: Davis Central City Library
Details: Children's holiday programme - Create your own Puanga bookmark.
Whanganui Film Society
When: 7pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: Dog's Best Friend - This documentary by New Zealand director Eryn Wilson offers intimate access to an Australian rehabilitation centre for troubled dogs. See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz
Grassroots Singers
When: 6.30pm
Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach
Details: We welcome new (and current) singers. Ph Mary Ann, 06 343 9981.
TUESDAY
Puanga Holidays at the Library
When: 10am
Where: Davis Central City Library
Details: Children's holiday programme - Puanga story time.
Catholic priest Professor Thomas O'Loughlin
When: 11am and 7pm
Where: Holy Family Church, 22 Tawhero St (11am) and Te Rau Oriwa Marae, 1 Campbell St (7pm)
Details: Professor Thomas O'Loughlin, of Nottingham, will speak about "Journeying as Disciples of the Lord with St Luke's Gospel". Entry by koha.
Museum Holiday Programme - Children's guided tour
When: 11.15am-12.15pm
Where: Whanganui Regional Museum - meet in the atrium.
Details: Museum gallery tour for 5-12-year-olds. Booking essential, ph 349 1110.
Slimmers Support Group
Lose weight and keep it off
When: 5pm
Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire, 06 347 1613
Art classes
When: 6pm
Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Place
Details: Anyone interested in a weekly, evening drawing/painting/embroidery
session please ring Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.
Target shooting
When: 7pm
Where: Old RSA shooting range underneath The Barracks in St Hill St
Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus. $10 start fee. Contact Graeme Simpson on 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.
WEDNESDAY
Knit and yarn
When: 10am-noon.
Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St
Details: Novice and experienced knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.
Puanga Holidays at the Library
When: 10.30am
Where: Gonville Library
Details: Children's holiday programme - Puanga story time.
Puanga Pū Kōrero
When: 6pm
Where: Davis Lecture Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum
Details: Kōrero one in a series of three talks to celebrate Puanga Matariki. Free.
